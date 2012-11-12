LONDON New Zealand flanker Adam Thomson and Australia lock Rob Simmons were cited on Monday following their teams' weekend rugby internationals against Scotland and France respectively.

Thomson was cited for "stamping or trampling" on the head of Scotland's Alasdair Strokosch, for which he was yellow carded in the All Blacks' 51-22 victory at Murrayfield on Sunday

Simmons, on as a replacement at the Stade de France on Saturday, was cited for a dangerous "tip tackle" on flanker Yannick Nyanga in the second half of the match won 33-6 by France.

Hearings for both players will be held before independent IRB-appointed Judicial Officers in London on Wednesday when both could face bans that end their involvement in their teams' European tours.

New Zealand play Italy in Rome on Saturday while Australia face England at Twickenham.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Alan Baldwin)