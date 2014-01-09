Zac Guilford (L) of the Hurricanes lines up Tony Woodcock (R) of the Blues watched by Troy Flavell while losing to the Blues during the Super 14 rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

PARIS New Zealand and Crusaders wing Zac Guilford will join Clermont Auvergne next season on a two-year contract, the French Top 14 club said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Guilford, who can also play at fullback, was part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, notably scoring four tries against Canada.

Clermont, the 2013 Heineken Cup runners-up, lead the standings in the Top 14, which they won for the first time in 2010 after 10 failed attempts in the final.

Guilford, who has an option for an extra year on his contract, is the latest addition to a series of top-notch recruits for Clermont after France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina and Wales and British & Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)