LONDON Former Britain rugby league international Martin Gleeson has been banned for three years for anti-doping rule violations, UK Anti-Doping said in a statement on its website (www.ukad.org.uk) on Thursday.

The statement said former Hull chief executive James Rule and former assistant coach Ben Cooper had also been banned after Gleeson tested positive for a banned stimulant last May. Gleeson, 31, left Hull in September.

UK Anti-Doping said Gleeson had admitted lying about the circumstances leading to the positive test while Rule and Cooper were "complicit in the lies."

"Mr Gleeson agreed to a three-year ban being imposed by the National Anti-Doping Panel, with half that ban suspended in recognition of his providing assistance to UK Anti-Doping," UK Anti-Doping said.

"Mr Cooper agreed to a two-year ban, with half also suspended. Mr Rule did not contest the charge made against him by UK Anti-Doping, and has been banned for two years by the National Anti-Doping Panel."

UK Anti-Doping chief executive Andy Parkinson said the case marked two firsts for the anti-doping community.

"It is the first time that tampering with the doping control process in this manner has resulted in a violation and the first time that members of an athlete's entourage have been convicted of anti-doping rule violations in the UK," Parkinson said.

