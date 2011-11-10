LONDON England will play world champions New Zealand and the other southern hemisphere powerhouses Australia and South Africa in next year's November internationals at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday.

No November internationals are being played this year because of the recent World Cup, but next year's autumn series will start with a warm-up match against Fiji on November 10, before the clash with Australia seven days later.

South Africa provide the opposition on November 24 with New Zealand rounding out the series on December 1. All four games will kickoff at 1430 GMT.

England have lost their last nine meetings with New Zealand and their last seven with South Africa but they have beaten Australia in their last two matches, home and away.

In a statement on the RFU website (www.rfu.com), England number eight Nick Easter said the matches are likely to be very tough.

"These tests are a massive challenge especially with New Zealand winning the World Cup," he said.

"The southern hemisphere has set the benchmark over the years and we know that they hold dominance so it is always good to pit yourself against them.

"Players and supporters love the northern v southern hemisphere rivalry so there is a lot to look forward to."