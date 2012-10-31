LONDON England winger Chris Ashton will miss the test against Fiji next month but can face Australia after receiving a one-week ban for totting up three yellow cards for foul play at club Saracens.

"Chris Ashton suspended for one week. Sidelined from Sun, Nov 4 to Sat, Nov 10, free to play on Sun, Nov 11," the Rugby Football Union said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Fiji match on November10 is the first of England's home November internationals with the Australia test taking place on November 17, the South Africa match on November 24 and New Zealand clash on Dec 1.

