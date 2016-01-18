LONDON England winger Chris Ashton and Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson could be ruled out of the Six Nations tournament after being cited on Monday for match incidents.

Both players face European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) disciplinary hearings in London on Wednesday with potential minimum 12-week bans.

Recalled to the England squad last week by new coach Eddie Jones, Ashton allegedly made contact with the eyes of an opponent in Saracens' European Champions Cup game against Ulster on Saturday.

Ashton, a former rugby league player, has won 39 international caps in union, the last against New Zealand in 2014.

England start their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against Scotland.

Glasgow's Wilson was said to have grabbed the testicles of Northampton scrum-half Lee Dickson in their Champions Cup game on Sunday.

Wilson, who missed last year's tournament after being suspended for three months following a conviction for assault, has 15 Scotland caps and played in four games at last year's World Cup.

Scotland are due to announce their Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

