LONDON England wing Chris Ashton will miss Northampton's Heineken Cup home and away matches against French club Castres after he was suspended for four weeks on Tuesday.

Ashton was found guilty of pulling Alesana Tuilagi by the hair and dragging him from the field during an English Premiership match against Leicester last Saturday.

The suspension starts on Wednesday and concludes on January 3. Northampton, last year's Heineken Cup runners-up, are third in Pool One.

Another Northampton player, flanker Phil Dowson, was suspended for two weeks for a dangerous tackle in a match against Saracens on November 26.

