England's Chris Ashton reacts after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Scotland at Eden Park in Auckland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England winger Chris Ashton will join Saracens from Northampton on a long-term contract from the start of next season, the Premiership champions said on Thursday.

The signing comes after a spate of negative publicity for the 24-year-old, who was suspended for four weeks last month for pulling Alesana Tuilagi by the hair and was also handed a suspended fine for breaching England's code of conduct at the World Cup in New Zealand.

Saracens, coached by England assistant Andy Farrell with whom Ashton will work during the Six Nations tournament, said in a statement that the player would join the North London club at the start of the 2012-13 season.

"We are obviously especially delighted but, for now, Chris remains a Northampton player. Out of respect for Saints, Saracens will not make any further comment on the matter," said a spokesman.

Ashton's move ended speculation about the future of a flamboyant player who made an impressive switch from rugby league in 2007 when he scored a try with his first touch of the ball for Northampton.

He became the first player to score four tries in a match in the expanded Six Nations tournament, against Italy last year, finishing two of them with crowd-pleasing swallow dives.

