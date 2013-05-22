England's Christian Wade scores a try against Fiji in their semi-final at the international rugby sevens tournament in Wellington February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Pacy London Wasps wing Christian Wade underlined his status as one of the most promising prospects in English rugby on Wednesday by scooping the Rugby Players' Association player of the year and young player of the year awards.

The 22-year-old finished joint top try scorer in the Premiership this season alongside Wasps team mate Tom Varndell with 13 tries.

It is the first time the two awards, voted by fellow Premiership players, have been won by the same person in the same year. Only former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson has picked up both awards before but that was in separate years.

Wade's prolific try-scoring has earned him a call-up to England coach Stuart Lancaster's squad for next month's three-match tour of Argentina and Uruguay.

He is uncapped but scored a hat-trick in England's 54-26 win over the Southern Barbarians in a tour match before their tests in South Africa last year.

