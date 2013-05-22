England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
Pacy London Wasps wing Christian Wade underlined his status as one of the most promising prospects in English rugby on Wednesday by scooping the Rugby Players' Association player of the year and young player of the year awards.
The 22-year-old finished joint top try scorer in the Premiership this season alongside Wasps team mate Tom Varndell with 13 tries.
It is the first time the two awards, voted by fellow Premiership players, have been won by the same person in the same year. Only former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson has picked up both awards before but that was in separate years.
Wade's prolific try-scoring has earned him a call-up to England coach Stuart Lancaster's squad for next month's three-match tour of Argentina and Uruguay.
He is uncapped but scored a hat-trick in England's 54-26 win over the Southern Barbarians in a tour match before their tests in South Africa last year.
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.