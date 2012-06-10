Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
England centre Brad Barritt will not take part in the second test against South Africa, in Johannesburg on June 16 after needing surgery on an eye injury, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.
Barritt required surgery after lacerating an eyeball during England's 22-17 defeat to the South Africans in Durban on Saturday.
An announcement on the RFU's Twitter feed said Barritt "will be available for third (test) after eye op. Back in full training start of next week."
The 25-year-old Saracens player appeared to be in an upbeat mood, saying on Twitter: "Thanks for all the messages! Had a small op this morning to repair a laceration of the conjunctiva in my eye. Will heal very quickly!"
(Writing by Matt Barker; Editing By Alison Wildey)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.