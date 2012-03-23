Englands' Danny Care (R) celebrates his try against Wales during their six nations rugby match at Twickenham stadium in London February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON England rugby international Danny Care has been questioned about an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Leeds, his club Harlequins said on Friday.

Scrum half Care, who denies the allegation, was arrested following an incident in the early hours of March 4, the same night he was given a police caution for being drunk and disorderly after urinating in public.

"Danny Care was asked to report to West Yorkshire Police in Leeds to answer further questions about the incident that took place in the city on 3 March," a Harlequins spokesman was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"On 15 March Danny attended Leeds Police Station voluntarily by appointment to assist the police with their inquiries. He denies the allegations made against him.

"Harlequins are fully aware of all the facts and will continue to support Danny as he addresses this situation."

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "A 25-year-old man, from Surrey, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday, 4 March.

"He has been bailed pending further inquiries."

