England's Danny Care scores a try against Italy during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham in west London February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON England's caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster will seek talks with Danny Care after the international scrum-half was arrested at the weekend for a third drink-related offence in as many months.

The 25-year-old Care was arrested and cautioned by British Transport Police Sunday after he was found urinating against a building following a night out in the northern city of Leeds.

Care had been dropped from England's Six Nations campaign in January after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in the early hours of New Year's Day.

He pleaded guilty to that drink-driving charge which came three weeks after a fine for being drunk and disorderly.

Lancaster, who has steered the English team in a stand-in capacity since December following the resignation of Martin Johnson, said his initial reaction to the news had been one of disappointment.

"I think he (Care) has made some decisions that have let him down again," he said in a video interview on the Rugby Football Union's website.

"I have spoken to him briefly on the phone. My role is to try to get Danny back into a place where he can really challenge to play for England again.

"I will spend some time with him when it is appropriate... speak to him about my thoughts, and certainly work with him and try to get him back to where we want him."

Care's club side Harlequins offered their player full support.

"On Saturday evening, he went out with some friends in the city and took a taxi home. He was caught short and stopped the taxi to relieve himself," Harlequins director of rugby Conor O'Shea said in a statement after meeting with the player.

"The situation Danny finds himself in is unfortunate and is one that could and should have been avoided. We have no intention of doing anything other than supporting Danny and continuing to work with him so he understands his position and the decisions he makes."

Care was quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying "I understand the link that will be made to previous offences but, as with my fine in December... the issue is more one of a small bladder than excessive drinking.

"I am working hard on and off the pitch to overcome my issues and while this is another small setback I will continue to do that."

Care, capped 32 times for England, missed last year's World Cup in New Zealand because of a toe injury but would have challenged Ben Youngs for a starting place in the Six Nations.

(Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)