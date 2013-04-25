Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Former England flyhalf Danny Cipriani was in hospital with concussion on Thursday after being hit by a bus, his club Sale Sharks said.
The 25-year-old had been on a night out in the northern English city of Leeds with his Sale team mates and a club spokesman confirmed he was being treated for concussion.
Cipriani, who has seven England caps, joined Sale on a three-year deal last year in a bid to revive his international career after a controversy-marred stint with Australian club the Melbourne Rebels.
While in Australia he was under the spotlight for breaching team discipline on a number of occasions.
Cipriani landed in hot water in 2011 for taking a bottle of vodka from the bar of a local nightspot without paying for it and was later stood down for a month for breaching team curfews and failing to turn up to training.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.