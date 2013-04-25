Former England flyhalf Danny Cipriani has left hospital after being treated for concussion following a collision with a bus, his club Sale Sharks said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old had been on a night out in the northern English city of Leeds with his Sale team mates and local media reported he tried to cross a road but misjudged the speed of a bus.

"Thank you for all the well wishes, means a lot. My ribs are a bit sore. Feel like I've been hit by a bus..." Cipriani wrote on Twitter.

A club spokesman said Cipriani had been discharged from hospital and was on his way home with some bumps and bruises.

Cipriani, who has seven England caps, joined Sale on a three-year deal last year in a bid to revive his international career after a controversy-marred stint with Australian club the Melbourne Rebels.

During his time in Australia he was under the spotlight for breaching team discipline on a number of occasions.

Cipriani landed in hot water in 2011 for taking a bottle of vodka from the bar of a local nightspot without paying for it and was later stood down for a month for breaching team curfews and failing to turn up to training.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley, editing by Ed Osmond)