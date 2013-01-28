LONDON England prop Alex Corbisiero will miss the entire Six Nations with a knee injury, while explosive centre Manu Tuilagi will miss the tournament opener against Scotland, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Corbisiero had an operation last Wednesday to fix the knee that had been troubling him since England's close-season tour of South Africa.

The front-row forward had been expected to miss at least the first two Six Nations games but England head coach Stuart Lancaster confirmed he would play no part in the tournament.

"Prop Alex Corbisiero is out of #RBS6N. Lancaster says knee operation was a success but he needs 2 weeks rest and 6-8 weeks of rehab," the RFU said on Twitter.

England will also be without Tuilagi for Saturday's opening match against Scotland at Twickenham after he failed to recover in time from an ankle injury.

Lancaster said he was confident the centre would be training fully by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)