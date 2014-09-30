British and Irish Lions' Alex Corbisiero reacts after scoring a try during their third and final rugby union test match against Australia Wallabies' at ANZ stadium in Sydney, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON England prop Alex Corbisiero and lock Geoff Parling have been ruled out of the November tests through injury.

Corbisiero, 26, will be sidelined until next year due to a shoulder ligament injury, his club Northampton said on Tuesday.

Parling, 30, will be out of action until December after a series of five concussions in just under a year.

England coach Stuart Lancaster was already without props Dan Cole and Mako Vunipola for the November tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia.

Corbisiero, who has played in 19 tests, was a member of the victorious British and Irish Lions team in Australia last year while Parling, who has 21 caps, featured in all three Lions tests.

"Geoff saw the relevant specialist this week and will have time out of the game now," Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He'll probably have three or four weeks of complete downtime and then he'll be reintegrated into training.

"You'd like to think that by December he'll be playing again. And there's no doubt about that, he will play again. There are no issues over that."

