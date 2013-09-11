Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
England flanker Tom Croft will miss next years Six Nations championship after picking up a knee ligament injury, Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill said on Wednesday.
Croft, who was part of the British and Irish Lions squad who triumphed in Australia this year, sustained the injury in Leicester's Premiership win over Worcester last weekend.
The 27-year-old, who started the first Lions test against Australia, also missed most of last season after breaking his neck in April 2012.
"It's horrendous bad luck for Tom. He came back from a neck injury last year to play so well for Leicester, England and the British and Irish Lions," Cockerill told the club website.
"He will make a full recovery but it just takes time."
(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by John Mehaffey)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.