MANCHESTER, England Sale Sharks executive director of sport Steve Diamond was banned for 18 weeks Wednesday for verbally abusing a match official, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

Diamond, whose side are sixth in the 12-team Premiership, pleaded guilty to the charge which related to an incident at the end of Sale's match against London Irish last month. He was also fined 4,000 pounds.

The sanction followed a 12-week suspended ban he was handed last October for pushing Northampton's head of fitness Nick Johnston during a match.

"(He is banned) from entering the playing enclosure, technical area, approaching match officials and communicating or attempting to communicate directly with match officials before, during and after the game on the day of the match," the RFU said in a statement.

