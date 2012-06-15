2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
JOHANNESBURG England have been forced to make a late change to their replacements for the second test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday, with loose forward Phil Dowson ruled out due to injury.
Dowson is suffering from a tight hamstring after Thursday's training session and the medical staff decided to withdraw him from the match 22, England said in a statement on Friday.
Dowson's place amongst the replacements is taken by the uncapped, New Zealand-born Thomas Waldrom, who was the man-of-the-match in the midweek victory over the Southern Barbarians in Kimberley.
The 29-year-old former Hurricanes and Crusaders player showed exactly the sort of power and physicality that England will need against the Springboks if they are to keep the three-test series alive on Saturday, after losing the first 22-17 in Durban last weekend.
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.