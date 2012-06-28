England rugby assistant coach Andy Farrell attends their Captain's run at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Andy Farrell will rejoin the England coaching team next month after agreeing to a three-and-a-half year contract, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Farrell, who helped England to second place in the Six Nations, was released from his coaching role at Saracens and his new deal takes him through the 2015 Rugby World Cup scheduled on home soil.

England head coach Stuart Lancaster welcomed Farrell's appointment saying: "I am delighted that we have got Andy on board. He is a special coach and an individual and the way this team has developed is a testament to the foundations that we laid in the Six Nations."

Farrell, who won eight caps for England, said getting a permanent deal was like a "dream" for him.

"I loved every minute of coaching England and working with Stuart and Graham (Rowntree) and this group of players in the Six Nations and to get the opportunity to do it permanently is a dream," said Farrell.

"I have watched England in South Africa and I am massively excited about the potential that was clearly evident in the three Tests and midweek matches."

Farrell's contract will expire on January 31,2016.

(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; edited by Amlan Chakraborty)