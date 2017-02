England's rugby player Ben Foden dives for the ball during a practice session at the Surrey Sports Park in Guildford February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England fullback Ben Foden is struggling to be fit for the autumn internationals after suffering ankle ligament damage, his club Northampton said on Tuesday.

Foden was injured during the Premiership match against Bath on Saturday and sustained "significant damage" which will rule him out for a number of weeks, Northampton said in a statement.

England's next test is against Fiji on November 10. followed by games against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)