I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
LONDON England hooker Dylan Hartley has been banned for eight weeks after being found guilty of biting Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris during the final day of the Six Nations championship at Twickenham.
A Six Nations disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday found Hartley guilty of "acts contrary to good sportsmanship".
Northampton captain Hartley, 26, will miss the rest of the season although he will be available for selection for England's tour of South Africa.
It is not the first time New Zealand born Hartley has been in trouble after serving a 26-week ban for eye-gouging in 2007.
Hartley was found to have bitten Ferris's finger in the 28th minute of England's 30-9 win although the incident was not picked up by television cameras.
LISBON Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.
MUNICH Arsenal's Mesut Ozil may be struggling for form but his manager Arsene Wenger would not be drawn into speculation that the Germany midfielder could be dropped for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayern Munich.