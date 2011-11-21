New Zealand All Blacks coach Graham Henry looks on before their Rugby World Cup final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON New Zealand's rugby World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry ruled himself out of the running Monday to replace departed Martin Johnson at England.

"It's not a reality," the 65-year-old, who had been tipped as a 3/1 joint favourite by bookmakers after Johnson quit last week, told BBC Wales.

"I live in New Zealand but I would like to try to get an association with a (European) club and make a difference," he added.

The former Wales coach said he would like to spend some time in Europe but, with the World Cup fresh in the memory, it was too early to make any decision.

"Over the next six months I will come to some conclusions," he added.

Henry resigned from the All Blacks this month after eight years in charge but remains under contract to the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) until March and has been touted for a mentoring role with them.

Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder was the other joint favourite, tipped by insiders for the job after coaching England's second-string Saxons between 2006 and 2007 and winning 15 of his 16 matches.

