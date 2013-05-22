England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
LONDON Former England centre Dan Hipkiss has been forced to retire because of a shoulder injury, his club Bath said on Wednesday.
Hipkiss, capped 13 times by England, injured his shoulder in January and has been advised by medical experts to hang up his boots for good.
"This is obviously a really sad time for me, but the decision has really been taken out of my hands which has made it a little bit easier," the 30-year-old said in a statement.
"It's not the way anyone wants to leave the game, but when the doctor tells you it's time you have to listen to them."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.