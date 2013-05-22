England's Dan Hipkiss (2nd R) is challenged by New Zealand's Ma'a Nonu during their international rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium in London November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Former England centre Dan Hipkiss has been forced to retire because of a shoulder injury, his club Bath said on Wednesday.

Hipkiss, capped 13 times by England, injured his shoulder in January and has been advised by medical experts to hang up his boots for good.

"This is obviously a really sad time for me, but the decision has really been taken out of my hands which has made it a little bit easier," the 30-year-old said in a statement.

"It's not the way anyone wants to leave the game, but when the doctor tells you it's time you have to listen to them."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)