LONDON Wasps forward Nathan Hughes has been cleared of foul play in the incident that left Northampton and Wales wing George North unconscious in a Premiership match in March.

Hughes was sent off after his knee made contact with North's head following the Northampton player's second try in his side's 52-30 victory.

He was subsequently given a three-week ban for 'striking with the knee and/or shin' but an independent panel on Friday upheld the 23-year-old's appeal.

Panel chairman Jeremy Summers said: "The appeal panel considered it appropriate to hear the matter afresh.

"Having done so and having had the advantage of evidence not before the original panel, it concluded that no act of foul play took place in that the incident occurred accidentally."

