LONDON England have called up three additions to their squad for Saturday's Six Nations match at home to France.

London Wasps' Elliot Daly and Saracens team mates Will Fraser and Joel Tomkins will join up with the squad this week.

Daly will provide training cover for Ben Foden, who is on a post-match recovery programme, Fraser comes in as cover for Ben Morgan, who is recovering from an ankle injury, while Tomkins is an injury replacement for Jonathan Joseph.

