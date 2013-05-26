A 20-point haul for Freddie Burns helped England to a comfortable 40-12 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday ahead of their three-match tour to South America.

The Gloucester flyhalf opened his account in the first minute, scoring a try following a break by wing Marland Yarde, one of three uncapped players in the England starting lineup.

The conversion and three subsequent penalties saw a youthful England team, without the British and Irish Lions contingent plus those from Premiership finalists Leicester and Northampton and with nine players aged 24 and under, take a 16-0 lead into the break.

Yarde scored himself soon after the restart, while Kyle Eastmond, Christian Wade and Billy Twelvetrees also touched down as England showed the kind of enterprising play their opponents are famed for.

The Barbarians scored consolation tries in the final 10 minutes through Schalk Brits and Englishman Elliot Daly.

The Barbarians now travel to Hong Kong to play the British and Irish Lions on June 1, while England head to South America for a three-match tour of Uruguay and Argentina.

