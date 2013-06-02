Ben Foden (2nd R) of England's national rugby team scores a try under pressure from Tomas Carrio (L) of South America's XV during a test rugby match in Montevideo June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO England began their tour with seven tries in a 41-21 demolition of an outclassed South America XV at the Charrua stadium in Montevideo on Sunday.

The match served as a warm-up for the touring side's far tougher test matches against the Pumas in Argentina over the next two Saturdays.

Fullback Ben Foden and number eight Billy Vunipola went over twice but not before South America, who had never played as a unit before, had opened the scoring with a penalty try midway through the first half.

South America, mainly made up of Argentines with some Uruguayans and a Chilean in their starting XV, changed ends 31-7 down but hit back with two more tries in the second half.

Flyhalf Benjamin Madero missed two early penalties as South America forced England into errors but converted all the home side's tries, while Stephen Myler converted three of England's.

In preparation for the Pumas tests, England expected and got a strong forward game from their opponents and had two men sent to the sin bin to one for the South Americans.

Winger David Strettle was shown the yellow card in the 17th minute for killing the ball, giving away the penalty try, and replacement prop Alex Corbisiero was sin binned near the end.

