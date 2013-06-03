Tom Wood (6) of England's national rugby team scores a try during a test match against South America's XV in Montevideo, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Billy Vunipola (L) of England's national rugby team is tackled by Javier Ortega (2nd L) of South America's XV during a test match in Montevideo, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Kearnan Myall (with the ball) of England's national rugby team handles the ball under pressure from Tomas de la Vega (6) of South America's XV during a test match in Montevideo, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Richard Wigglesworth (L) of England's national rugby team passes the ball under pressure from Mario Sagario and Pablo Huete (top) of South America's XV during a test rugby match in Montevideo June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

David Strettle (front on L) of England's national rugby team tries to run with the ball under pressure from Tomas Carrio (R) and Benjamin Madero of South America's XV during a test rugby match in Montevideo June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Ben Foden (2nd R) of England's national rugby team scores a try under pressure from Tomas Carrio (L) of South America's XV during a test rugby match in Montevideo June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO Number eight Billy Vunipola scored a hat-trick as England opened their tour with seven tries in a 41-21 demolition of a South America XV at the Charrua stadium in Montevideo on Sunday.

The match served as a warm-up for far tougher tests in matches against the Pumas in Argentina over the next two Saturdays and the tourists did not have it all their own way.

England fullback Ben Foden also went over twice but not before the South Americans, who had never played as a unit before, opened the scoring with a penalty try midway through the first half.

England, as they would have wanted ahead of tests against the Pumas, got a strong forward workout from their opponents and had two men sent to the sin bin to one for the South Americans.

"The most important thing about the game is that it made clear to me how Saturday's match will be, how physical it will be," England coach Stuart Lancaster said of the first test against Argentina in Salta.

"We're going to structure our practices from here to Saturday to adapt to that. We've got to work better in the scrum.

"I think South America held the ball very well towards the end. They played pick and go well and held it in contact. They had good ball. They started well and finished well, we had our moments in the middle (of the match)."

Skipper Tom Wood and replacement prop Paul Doran Jones scored the other tries for England, who are weakened by the absence of their British and Irish Lions tourists.

South America, mainly made up of Argentines with some Uruguayans and a Chilean in their starting XV, changed ends 31-7 down but hit back with two more tries in the second half and also finished strongly.

"I think they found the key in the lineouts and mauls. There, due to a lack of work together we couldn't sort it out quickly," said South America's Uruguayan coach, former prop Pablo Lemoine.

"We talked about it at halftime and went out with the clear message in the second half that we were going to play and take the game to them."

Flyhalf Benjamin Madero missed two early penalties as South America forced England into errors but converted all the home side's tries, while Stephen Myler converted three of England's.

Halfbacks Cubelli and Madero are in the Argentina squad and could well be named on Tuesday in the team for the first test.

England winger Jonny May was shown the yellow card in the 17th minute for the deliberate knock-on that resulted in the penalty try, and replacement prop Alex Corbisiero was sin binned near the end.

(Reporting by Felipe LLambias; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Nick Mulvenney)