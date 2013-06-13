Marland Yarde of England celebrates scoring a try against Barbarians during their international rugby union friendly match at Twickenham in London May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BUENOS AIRES Winger Marland Yarde will make his England debut in Saturday's second test against Argentina as coach Stuart Lancaster made two changes to the team who romped to a 32-3 victory over the Pumas last weekend.

Yarde was named on the left wing in place of David Strettle for the match in Buenos Aires and Kyle Eastmond, who made his test debut as a replacement in last Saturday's win in Salta, comes in at inside centre for Billy Twelvetrees who has joined the British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Lancaster's team will be looking to clinch the series at Velez Sarsfield, a feat last achieved by a touring England side in Argentina in 1981.

"It is great to reward young players who have pushed through this season. They have worked hard to earn their opportunities on this tour," Lancaster said on Thursday.

"This is a young England side which made a very positive start to the series in Salta. But we expect Argentina to come back very strongly in front of a big home crowd."

Argentina are also fielding a relatively inexperienced side while reserving their elite players for the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship starting in August.

Coach Santiago Phelan was due to name his team later on Thursday. He postponed naming it on Tuesday hoping for captain Felipe Contepomi to recover from flu.

Team: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Christian Wade, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Freddie Burns, 9-Lee Dickson; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Matt Kvesic, 6-Tom Wood (captain), 5-Dave Attwood, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-David Paice, 17-Paul Doran-Jones, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Stephen Myler, 23-Ben Foden

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)