LONDON England prop Mako Vunipola is out of Saturday's test against New Zealand after failing to recover from a knee injury, coach Stuart Lancaster said on Monday.

Vunipola strained his cruciate ligament last week and missed Saturday's victory over Argentina at Twickenham.

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs also missed the 31-12 win with a hip injury but Lancaster said he should be fit for the All Blacks test.

Prop Joe Marler, substituted at halftime against the Pumas with concussion, is "likely to be ok".

