LONDON Uncapped Fijian-born Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been named in England's 23-man squad for their match against World Champions New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 27-year-old soldier is one of seven Bath players, including young back Anthony Watson who is named in his first England match-day squad, rewarded for a sparkling start to the season.

Uncapped Saracens lock George Kruis is included for the first time following Joe Launchbury's withdrawal from the squad with a neck injury.

Front-rowers Joe Marler and David Wilson are also included after overcoming minor injuries this week.

"We've had a good few days' training on the back of last week," England head coach Stuart Lancaster said in a statement.

"The players have worked really hard and everyone who has been in camp has pushed hard for selection and their attitude has been fantastic.

"We are excited about the squad we have picked and we are looking forward to getting back to Twickenham this weekend and taking on a team of the quality of New Zealand."

England were whitewashed in their three-test tour to New Zealand -- who suffered their first defeat in 22 tests against South Africa last month dating back to a 38-21 defeat to England in December 2012 -- in June.

England Squad: Dave Attwood, Kieran Brookes, Dylan Hartley, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Matt Mullan, David Wilson, Ben Morgan, Chris Robshaw, Billy Vunipola, Rob Webber, Tom Wood, Brad Barritt, Mike Brown, Danny Care, Kyle Eastmond, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Semesa Rokoduguni, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

