Jonathan Joseph celebrates after he scored the first try for EnglandReuters / Stefan Wermuth

LONDON George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marler and Billy Vunipola have been shortlisted for the England player of the year award, the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) announced on Thursday.

Bath flyhalf Ford has made an impressive start to his England career, scoring 109 points in 10 appearances, while his club team mate Joseph was this season's Six Nations' top try scorer with the centre touching down four times in five games.

Harlequins' prop Marler has established his England place with a number of consistent performances, as has Saracens' number eight Vunipola, who was at his rampaging best in helping Stuart Lancaster's side finish second in the Six Nations.

Fullback Mike Brown won the award in 2014 and this year's winner will be announced at the RPA Players' Awards on May 13.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by John O'Brien)