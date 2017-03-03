The winner of English rugby's second-tier league will from next season gain automatic promotion to the Premiership, authorities said on Friday, in a move designed to give that team more time to prepare for life among the elite.

Under the current system, the Championship's top four teams compete in a season-extending play-off.

"The first-past-the-post system will allow the promoted club a greater amount of time to recruit ahead of the next season which is important for their preparation," said Ian Ritchie chief executive of England's Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The reform, backed by the RFU, Premiership Rugby (PRL) and the Championship clubs, carries with it extra funding for the lower league's teams.

Each second-tier club will receive increased payments over the next three seasons as well as merit payments based on their final position in the table.

