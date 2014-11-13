LONDON Anthony Watson is the latest man to be given the chance to nail down a berth on England's wing when he starts his first test against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Watson edged Marland Yarde in the fight to replace the injured Semesa Rokoduguni in the only change from the team beaten by New Zealand last week.

Watson, 20, won his first cap as a second-half replacement for Bath team mate Rokoduguni in the 24-21 defeat last Saturday and starts on the right wing.

Yarde is on the bench while Jonny May, who scored a scintillating solo try after four minutes against the All Blacks, starts on the left.

England have struggled for consistency in their wide positions and now former regular Chris Ashton and prolific Premiership scorer David Strettle seem out of favour, the positions remain up for grabs going into next year's World Cup.

"Anthony has been pushing hard for a while and has been in impressive form for Bath and in training with us," Lancaster said of Watson, who toured New Zealand with England this year but did not make the test team.

"It was great that he got on against New Zealand (last week) and we feel he is ready to start. Equally, it’s good to have Marland back in the 23."

Rokoduguni suffered a thigh injury after making his debut last week, when he defended strongly but had few opportunities to impress with ball in hand.

May, often criticised for his lateral running, showed what pace he has in a straight line with his brilliant try, his first in internationals, and has a great opportunity to secure his position.

Christian Wade, who last year seemed poised to challenge strongly, is feeling his way back to form after missing nine months with various injuries, as is Jack Nowell, a regular in last season's Six Nations but who missed the New Zealand tour due to injury.

Such is England's injury list, and so high the turnover of players in recent years, that only four of their starting team on Saturday - back-rowers Chris Robshaw and Tom Wood, and backs Brad Barritt and Mike Brown - started in the last meeting with South Africa in November 2012.

The Springboks won that one 16-15, one of their 10 victories in the last 11 meetings. The teams drew 14-14 in Port Elizabeth in 2012 but South Africa, beaten by Ireland last week, remain the only major nation England have yet to beat under Lancaster.

