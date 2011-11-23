LONDON The Rugby Football Union (RFU) will bring in outside help to investigate the source of the leaked reports into England's troubled World Cup campaign that revealed widespread friction within the camp, the RFU said Wednesday.

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) described the leak of the confidential player reports to the Times newspaper as a "disgrace" and captain Lewis Moody, heavily criticised by former team mates and director of elite rugby Rob Andrew, said he would have to live with their less than flattering verdicts of his stewardship.

"Following today's serious breach of confidentiality regarding rugby World Cup reports to the Professional Game Board (PGB) the RFU will investigate fully and, if appropriate, take disciplinary action," the governing body said in a statement,

"The investigation will be carried out expediently by an independent external firm."

Moody, who took over as captain in 2010, retired from England duty after the World Cup, where his leadership credentials were called into question as he struggled to find his best form having recovered from yet another injury.

The RPA canvassed the opinions of the England squad on the World Cup campaign and among those published in The Times were several criticising the 33-year-old flanker, a World Cup winner in 2003.

However, Moody issued a statement saying: "I am confident I did the job to the absolute best of my ability but if some of the players thought that was not enough I will have to learn to live with that.

"I put my body on the line for the lads, the team and England every time I played and anyone who has watched me play knows that I give everything on the field and have always prioritised rugby ahead of everything else, including financial reward," he added.

"I have only ever undertaken personal commercial activities in my own time and I'm comfortable I got that balance right at all times. Where I had to be involved in commercial conversations with the RFU it was as captain, working with the RPA, representing the best interests of the players, not for any personal gain. I do not think anyone who knows me would think differently."

Among the anonymous comments in the leaked reports in The Times was one saying: "We didn't really have a good captain. I think Johnno (manager Martin Johnson) liked Moody as he left the team talks to Johnno. He wasn't very good at team talks."

Moody, hugely popular with fans and team mates alike for his fearless approach, missed last season's Six Nations with a knee injury and that problem affected him throughout the World Cup.

That led another anonymous player to say: "If you lead by example and by putting your body on the line, surely that leadership is weakened if the team is questioning whether he is physically able to do what his mind wants him to do."

Others said Tom Wood should have been selected ahead of Moody on form.

There was also criticism of Moody for not doing enough following the infamous drinking session in Queenstown which was splashed across the British media, something the player accepted in his recently published autobiography "Mad Dog."

Andrew also criticised the captain for leading a potential player boycott of a social event in protest at the level of payment during the World Cup.

However, Moody said he was disappointed that confidential information had been leaked to the media.

ULTIMATE HONOUR

"Once again it is deeply disappointing to see players' feedback aimed at improving England rugby, and which we were promised would remain confidential and anonymous, being put in the public domain for political purposes," he said.

"I have particularly seen those stories about me personally and wanted to comment. Captaining England was, and remains, the ultimate honour for me and I accepted that honour knowing all the scrutiny that came with it.

"I have always been my own fiercest critic and have already been honest that there were some things I wish I had done differently at the World Cup, but I have learnt from the experience and hope others can do the same."

If Moody framed his response carefully, there was no holding back from Damian Hopley, the CEO of the RPA.

"Our players were assured that their feedback would be totally confidential and yet no sooner has the report been sent to the Board Members than it appears in a national newspaper... it is an absolute disgrace.

"It was the lack of faith in the system and process being confidential that saw many players shy away from completing the RFU questionnaires in the first place and, perhaps not surprisingly, their mistrust has been proven to be correct."

