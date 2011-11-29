An England supporter waits for the start of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

LONDON The Rugby Football Union's (RFU) board and council will both gather this week and for once the machinations of Twickenham's besuited committee men will be eagerly-awaited by fans desperate to see signs of leadership.

With the RFU still searching for a new CEO amid relentless criticism of its structures and with the England team in need of a new coach and captain only two months from the start of the Six Nations championship, it is no exaggeration to say the world's biggest and richest union is in meltdown.

Barely a day has passed since the World Cup without some development in what has become one of sport's longest-running farces.

On Monday alone Mike Tindall was reinstated into the elite player squad and had his fine reduced for his antics in New Zealand and Nick Mallett ruled himself out, then back in again as a potential replacement for head coach Martin Johnson.

Brian Ashton, sacked by the RFU after taking England to the 2007 World Cup final, was also being touted as a possible caretaker to lead the team through the Six Nations.

Mallett, the former South Africa and Italy coach, made it clear that he would only consider the post if there were major changes to the way things are done at Twickenham and said he felt there was no need at all for the director of elite rugby role that Rob Andrew currently fills.

Andrew last week accepted "full responsibility" for England's poor World Cup campaign but said he had no intention of resigning over the matter.

Controversially, Andrew will sit in judgement next week when the Professional Game Board (PGB) delivers its review of England's World Cup campaign, despite the fact that his own role could come in for heavy criticism.

Andrew's long-running behind-the-scenes power battles have generally held little interest for the average fan but with English rugby considered something of a laughing stock, the developments of the next few days and weeks will be seen as the vital first steps towards rebuilding its reputation.

The RFU has said it is in no rush to replace Martyn Thomas after he was forced to stand down as chairman and acting CEO -- itself a stop-gap arrangement after John Steele was forced out in June following the debacle of the advertising of the elite performance director job that Andrew seems to have slipped back into.

Previous CEO Francis Baron, who stood down in February after 12 years, has been touted as another stop-gap replacement while the RFU addresses all the issues of governance and control that yet another review has examined.

One of its chief recommendations is a drastic reduction in numbers in the RFU Council, something that very council will be asked to approve when it meets on Thursday.

Hovering above all the meetings and reviews are last week's shocking revelations by the players, whose leaked confidential opinions painted a damning picture of the whole senior set-up.

Attack coach Brian Smith resigned in the wake of particularly biting criticism and it is hard to see how forwards coach John Wells and defence coach Mike Ford could be part of a new era knowing that so many players held such a low opinion of their abilities.

Mallett and New Zealander Wayne Smith have said they might be interested in taking over the top job after the Six Nations, which begins for England with a testing trip to Scotland on February 4. John Kirwan, Eddie Jones, Jake White and even Graham Henry, despite his protestations, are also in the mix to potentially become England's first overseas coach.

With the 2015 World Cup on home soil and the team in such disarray it appears something of a dream opportunity.

"It's not a disadvantage to take over a team that the coach and director of rugby have both said are at rock bottom," Mallett said on Monday.

Patiently going about his business at Northampton, however, is bookmaker's favourite Jim Mallender.

The former England fullback looks to have the perfect CV for the role having cut his teeth impressively at Sale, done a brilliant job with Northampton and shown his aptitude for international matters by leading England's second-string Saxons side to 15 wins from 16 games.

