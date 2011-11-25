Many England players are horrified by the series of leaked confidential reports on England's troubled World Cup campaign which are selective, former manager Martin Johnson said on Friday.

Widespread friction in the camp was revealed in three reports leaked to The Times newspaper this week, giving a grim account of ill-discipline, mismanagement, division and greed in a tournament that ended in a quarter-final loss to France.

"Of course it is not great to see those bits. It was one of the worst things I have experienced in the game," Johnson, who stood down as team manager last week, told Sky Sports News.

"You don't like seeing criticism of people, of yourself, of players."

The trio of reviews by the Rugby Football Union's director of elite rugby Rob Andrew, the players' union and professional clubs, had not been intended to be seen by the public but were obtained by the newspaper.

"Do not take the extreme opinion written in extreme circumstances as fact," Johnson said.

"You are frustrated because what is being reported is not anywhere near the truth of it. From my point of view that is a fact. That is not what happened."

He added that the opinions that were printed were selective and not representative of the squad.

"To pick out the most emotive and the worst comments is dangerous and very damaging and not a true reflection of that group," he said.

"One of the things they did in difficult circumstances was stick together.

"Sometimes you let things go by but the way it has been reported is so inaccurate I thought I had to come here (and speak out) for the good, not only of the management group and the players but the whole game.

"The saddest thing for me is that it doesn't reflect well on the whole game right now. A lot of the players are horrified at how it has come out and how it is being reported."

'ROCK BOTTOM'

Andrew accepted full responsibility for the chaos surrounding the England team on Thursday, saying the RFU was at "rock bottom" -- and that was before fresh controversy reported by The Times on Friday.

The newspaper said three England players were put under pressure by the RFU at the World Cup to pay NZ$30,000 (14,400 pounds) to buy the silence of a chambermaid who had alleged she had been harassed.

The RFU was unavailable for comment on that matter but Johnson said he had believed it had been closed when the players had been told to apologise for their actions and had done so.

"I had spoken to the girl involved before the incident, after the incident, a number of times, the players apologised to her, we thought that was the end of the matter from both sides," he said.

"We spoke to her a week later, so sort of three weeks after the event there are now through lawyers a demand asking for compensation ... and then you are in a very difficult position.

"The first thing we said to the players ... was you need to get independent legal advice as to how you want to act on this matter ... She asked for compensation and an option you could do was do that."

Johnson, who led England to the Six Nations title this year, agreed with Andrew's 'rock bottom' assessment.

"That is probably true. That is what is disappointing," he said. "The England team should be at the top of the game for everyone to look up to and admire and respect."

The RFU is bringing in outside help to investigate the source of the leaked reports.

(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Dave Thompson)