LONDON Former Italy and South Africa coach Nick Mallett ruled himself out on Wednesday as a contender for the job of England head coach after Martin Johnson resigned earlier in the day.

"I would like to lay to rest the speculation linking me to the now-vacant England rugby coaching position," Mallett said in a statement issued by his management company Prosport International.

"The RFU (Rugby Football Union) contacted me earlier this week to enquire about my availability for the position, should Martin Johnson resign. I had previously expressed my interest in the position publicly and was interested to hear what RFU representatives had to say.

"After mulling it over for a few days and discussing the opportunity with close friends and family, I have decided that I will not be making myself available for the position and I have disclosed this to the RFU."

Mallett said his primary concern was his family after four years in charge of Italy.

"We are settled in Cape Town and it is my wish to be able to enjoy time with my wife and kids," he said.

Johnson resigned after England's disappointing World Cup campaign in New Zealand this year when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals and attracted unwelcome publicity for a series of off-field incidents.

