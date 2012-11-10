England's Charlie Sharples scores try against Fiji during their international rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium in London November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON As a preparation for games against the three best teams in the world, England's season-opener against Fiji ticked all the boxes with three debuts, seven tries and some promising individual displays en route to a record victory.

However, with several wasted opportunities and two tries conceded feet will be kept very firmly on the ground ahead of games to come against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Saturday's 54-12 win, with two tries each for winger Charlie Sharples and centre Manu Tuilagi, was a record margin in England's five wins over the islanders and set them up nicely.

Sharples took full advantage of his opportunity on the right wing in place of suspended regular Chris Ashton while Alex Goode was a worthy recipient of the man of the match award for an effervescent display from fullback.

Hooker Tom Youngs had a debut to be proud of, only three years after switching from centre, while prop Mako Vunipola and lock Joe Launchbury came off the bench to make it 16 debutants in Stuart Lancaster's nine games since he took over from Martin Johnson a year ago.

The scrum was completely dominant, albeit against pretty feeble opposition, and though England gave up two second-half tries, their defence was good, especially in the opening exchanges when Fiji hammered their line.

On the down side was the number of wasted opportunities as another half-dozen potential tries went begging, usually through clumsy or delayed passing.

Lancaster recognised both sides of the equation, but erred on the side of satisfaction.

"It's been a while since our last game against South Africa (in June)," he told reporters.

"We struggled to get a foothold on the game initially but I thought the areas we talked about beforehand - the set piece, foundations built on defence - were good and we showed some good shape and intent in attack.

"We will take the positives. There were lots of things we did well, but also some rusty areas we will have to work on before next week, no doubt. For a first hit out against a committed Fiji side we will take it but we recognise the quality of the opposition round the corner and we are going to have to go up a couple of levels.

"While we didn't take all the opportunities - and that gives us plenty to work on next week - we're pleased with those we did take. What was important to us was seeing things we've worked on in training have come through in the game."

Saturday's win was essential but fully expected for England and they know they need to claim some bigger scalps to maintain their current fourth place in the world rankings to secure a top seeding for the 2015 World Cup draw in December.

They also need to find a more creative attack as, even with total dominance of the set-piece on Saturday, they lacked the explosive spark of the southern hemisphere sides.

Lancaster has always accepted England need to step up in that area but is also experienced enough to know that it cannot be an overnight change.

"Attacking strategies take time to form," he said. "We've worked collectively through the Six Nations, the South Africa tour and the training camps to where we are now.

"That cohesion is growing now and that's what we need to play sides who have played all together all summer.

"What was pleasing was that we got ourselves into good shape and that our running lines were coming off.

"But yes, we recognise that at the highest level we have to take our chances."

