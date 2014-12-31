England's Dylan Hartley sits on the field after being defeated by Wales 30 - 3 during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster will hold talks with hooker Dylan Hartley following his fifth career sending-off this month.

Hartley was shown the red card playing for Northampton against Leicester in a Premiership match two weeks ago for elbowing an opponent.

"He will have been disappointed in himself to put himself in that position," Lancaster told reporters. "I will have a conversation with him."

Hartley was sent off in last year's Premiership final against Leicester and received an 11-week ban which ruled him out of the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia.

He was suspended for three weeks for his latest offence but will be available for the start of the Six Nations in February.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)