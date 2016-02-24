Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
LONDON Lock Courtney Lawes has been recalled to the England squad to play Ireland in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday after Joe Launchbury was ruled out by a hamstring strain, the Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday.
Lawes was the only member of the squad who beat Italy last time out to be dropped, being replaced by centre Elliot Daly.
Coach Eddie Jones will name his starting team on Thursday, with Maro Itoje, who impressed off the bench on debut in Rome, possibly in line for his first international start in the second row alongside George Kruis.
