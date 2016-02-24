LONDON Lock Courtney Lawes has been recalled to the England squad to play Ireland in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday after Joe Launchbury was ruled out by a hamstring strain, the Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday.

Lawes was the only member of the squad who beat Italy last time out to be dropped, being replaced by centre Elliot Daly.

Coach Eddie Jones will name his starting team on Thursday, with Maro Itoje, who impressed off the bench on debut in Rome, possibly in line for his first international start in the second row alongside George Kruis.

