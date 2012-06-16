JOHANNESBURG England wing George Lowe has been replaced by Gloucester centre Jonny May for the final week of their South African tour, team management announced on Saturday.

"May flew overnight as a replacement for George Lowe who will return home tonight for further consultation after a scan showed left ankle ligament damage," the statement said.

Harlequins wing Lowe was injured during the midweek game against the Southern Barbarians in Kimberley after his foot was trapped in an awkward position following a tackle.

The 22-year-old May is uncapped at senior level.

"It's a shame for George because he had a good game against the Southern Barbarians until he was injured," England head coach Stuart Lancaster said.

"But this is an opportunity for another young player who has come up through our age-grade programme and into the Saxons to gain some valuable international tour experience."

South Africa won the first of three tests 22-17 in Durban last week and the teams meet again in Johannesburg on Saturday before the third and final test in Port Elizabeth.

