LONDON South African Gary Gold has been appointed director of rugby at struggling English Premiership club Newcastle Falcons, the club said in a statement Thursday.

Gold, South Africa's forwards coach for the past four years, replaced Alan Tait who Newcastle said was taking a break from rugby. Former England defence coach Mike Ford will assume the same role at Kingston Park.

Newcastle are currently bottom of the Premiership.

Club owner Semore Kurdi said: "I would like to welcome Gary and Mike to the club. They will be a great asset alongside the existing coaching team and this is a demonstration of our intent to fight back and secure our Aviva Premiership status."

