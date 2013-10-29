British and Irish Lions rugby team player Geoff Parling passes a ball during a training session in Melbourne June 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON England lock Geoff Parling has been ruled out of Saturday's test against Australia with concussion, coach Stuart Lancaster said on Tuesday.

Parling was injured during training at England's Pennyhill Park base.

"Geoff Parling sustained a mild concussion during a contact session this afternoon and will undergo the recommended graduated return to play protocol," Lancaster said in a statement.

"As such, he will be unavailable for Saturday's game but will stay in camp with a view to returning to training next week."

Lancaster will announce his team to play the Wallabies on Thursday.

England also play Argentina and New Zealand in November.

