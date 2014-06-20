England lock Geoff Parling will miss Saturday's third and final test against New Zealand in Hamilton with a hamstring injury with Joe Launchbury replacing him in the starting line-up, the visiting team said.

Parling suffered a hamstring strain in England's 28-27 defeat in Dunedin, forcing the change which also sees Dave Attwood take Launchbury's spot on the bench.

"We want to finish the tour and the season on a high and we have a fantastic opportunity on Saturday," England head coach Stuart Lancaster said.

"Our aim was to win a Test series and we are disappointed that we haven't."

In the rival camp, All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw demanded sustained strong display from his team mates who have taken a 2-0 lead in the series with performance way below their best.

"Although we won last week and took another step up, it still wasn't perfect. We want to be better this week," the 33-year-old flanker told local media on Friday.

"In that 20 minutes (in Dunedin) when we started to believe in what we were doing, the guys showed what they can do. So it'd be nice to do that for longer.

"Having not played together for a while we're always going to be a bit rusty. It would have been nice to be a bit slicker earlier, but we've got another chance to do that."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)