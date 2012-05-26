Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
LONDON Harlequins sealed their first English league title with a 30-23 victory over Leicester at a sun-drenched Twickenham on Saturday, holding off a late surge from the nine-times champions to win a dramatic and entertaining final.
England captain Chris Robshaw's 57th-minute try put daylight between the sides after the first half ended 14-13 to Harlequins, the London-based club who were in disgrace just three years ago following the notorious "bloodgate" scandal.
A sixth Nick Evans penalty stretched the lead to 30-13 but Leicester centre Anthony Allen instantly reduced arrears with a try and flyhalf George Ford's penalty took the midlands club to within seven points.
Leicester battered the Harlequins line in the hope of forcing extra time but fell short in a thrilling finish.
Harlequins winger Tom Williams, who almost quit rugby after the bloodgate incident in which he was found to have fabricated an injury with fake blood to facilitate a tactical substitution during a Heineken Cup quarter-final, sped over for the opening try after nine minutes.
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.