Leicester Tigers' Julian Salvi (R) misses a tackle on Harlequins' Danny Care during their Premiership rugby union final at Twickenham in London May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Harlequins' Tom Williams scores a try against Leicester Tigers during their Premiership rugby union final at Twickenham in London May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Leicester Tigers' Manusamoa Tuilagi (C) tackles Harlequins' Danny Care (R) during their Premiership rugby union final at Twickenham in London May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Harlequins' captain Chris Robshaw celebrates as he lifts the trophy after winning their Premiership rugby union final against Leicester Tigers at Twickenham in London May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Harlequins sealed their first English league title with a 30-23 victory over Leicester at a sun-drenched Twickenham on Saturday, holding off a late surge from the nine-times champions to win a dramatic and entertaining final.

England captain Chris Robshaw's 57th-minute try put daylight between the sides after the first half ended 14-13 to Harlequins, the London-based club who were in disgrace just three years ago following the notorious "bloodgate" scandal.

A sixth Nick Evans penalty stretched the lead to 30-13 but Leicester centre Anthony Allen instantly reduced arrears with a try and flyhalf George Ford's penalty took the midlands club to within seven points.

Leicester battered the Harlequins line in the hope of forcing extra time but fell short in a thrilling finish.

Harlequins winger Tom Williams, who almost quit rugby after the bloodgate incident in which he was found to have fabricated an injury with fake blood to facilitate a tactical substitution during a Heineken Cup quarter-final, sped over for the opening try after nine minutes.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)