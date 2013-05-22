LONDON Leicester run out at Twickenham for a remarkable ninth successive English rugby Premiership final on Saturday where local Midlands rivals Northampton will attempt to prevent them finishing as champions for a record 10th time.

It will be an emotional day for many involved with England's most dominant club, marking as it does the departure of several stalwart players and staff members and seen by some as the end of an era.

There is also a sense of frustration after Leicester have lost five of those previous eight finals, including the last two.

Northampton will be hoping to extend that streak. After finishing fourth in the regular season standings they beat table-topping Saracens in the semi-final and are seeking their first title.

This is the 13th edition of the end-of-season Twickenham finale, and few involved in the game any longer bemoan the format that replaced the traditional system of the team finishing top of the league being named champions.

Certainly Leicester, who lose the bulk of their first team squad for swathes of the season due to international callups, like the current format as, having lost only one league game since the end of February, they finished like a train to secure second in the standings.

Captain and former Ireland fullback Geordan Murphy, a veteran of the first playoff in 2001 and a 16-year-servant of Leicester, will retire from playing after Saturday's clash to join the club's coaching staff.

Prop Martin Castrogiovanni is also leaving after seven crowd-pleasing years, centre Danny Hipkiss has been forced to retire through injury, assistant coach Matt O'Connor is heading to Leinster and a number of other squad players are leaving.

STRONG FAVOURITES

"For those guys it will be their last appearance from a playing point or coaching point of view but we've just got to focus on the game," director of rugby Richard Cockerill told reporters.

"Geordan will be there on Saturday. He'll be coaching if he's not involved in the 23 but we'll worry about the sentiment about guys leaving afterwards, good or bad.

"We just have to make sure we get our training right, our attitude right, get the result and then we can talk about how good these guys have been for us.

"The one thing you can't underestimate about Saints is their physicality," said Cockerill. "If you look at Soane Tonga'uiha, Dylan Hartley, Brian Mujati, Samu Manoa, Courtney Lawes, they have some real big hitters in there."

For all Cockerill's wary talk, however, Leicester start strong favourites and have come out on top in the teams' last seven meetings, including a 36-8 thrashing at Franklin's Gardens in March.

Lawes, who knows many of the Leicester team very well through his England duties, was, however, upbeat.

"Both sides have very similar setups and similar teams and we're perhaps only underdogs due to Leicester's consistency throughout the season," he told the club's website (www.northamptonsaints.co.uk)

"It's a one-off game though and I certainly see that if we come out and play to our full potential that it will be very close."

Any neutrals in the 82,000 crowd and watching on TV will hope that "close" doesn't mean a repeat of the first of the teams' previous 227 meetings back in 1880, when 133 years of rivalry began with a 0-0 draw.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)