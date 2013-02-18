Former Scotland head coach Andy Robinson (R) watches his players during their 'Captain's Run' training session, ahead of their Autumn Test rugby union match against South Africa, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Former Scotland and England coach Andy Robinson has been appointed director of rugby at second-tier English club Bristol.

"I firmly believe that - with the passion for rugby in the region and the vision of the owners - Bristol has the potential to be one of the most successful sides in England," Robinson said on the club's website (www.bristolrugby.co.uk) on Monday.

Robinson, who had a disappointing spell as England coach between 2004 and 2006, resigned as Scotland coach in November after a 21-15 home humbling by Tonga extended a poor run of results.

Former England international Robinson said his first goal was to help fourth-placed Bristol back to the Premiership, where the club last played in the 2008/09 season.

