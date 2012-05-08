England rugby captain Chris Robshaw stretches during a training session at a school in Woking, southwest of London, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON England captain Chris Robshaw was named as the English premiership player of the year at the Aviva Premiership Rugby Awards on Tuesday.

The back row forward led Harlequins to top place in the table after taking over as captain last season.

He took over the England captaincy after the team's disappointing World Cup performance in New Zealand last year, leading the national side to four victories out of five in the Six Nations championship.

"This award is richly deserved," Harlequins Director of Rugby Conor O'Shea said in a statement.

"What I like about him is that no matter which accolades come his way or what he achieves we all know what comes first with Chris is the team."

